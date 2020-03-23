|
|
|
Hallatt (née Whitchurch)
Brenda Passed away unexpectedly at home
on March 13th 2020, aged 86 years. Loving wife of the late Frank Hallatt, mother of Chris, mother-in-law of Karen, grandmother of Jamie and Kelly, great grandmother of Ivy.
A private service will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Road Crematorium.
A memorial service will take place
at a later date to celebrate her life.
Donations direct to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
at www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk
A determined battler who
will be missed by all.
Loads of love from Chris and Karen, Jamie, Jane and Ivy, Kelly and Danny.
xxxxxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 23, 2020