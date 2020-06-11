Home

Brenda Preskey Notice
PRESKEY (née Garner)
Brenda Peacefully in hospital on June 4th, 2020
Beloved Wife of the late Lionel.
Much Loved Mum of Julie.
Dear Mother in law of Philip.
Loving Nan Nan of Claire and Steve.
Great Nannie of Sofia.
Private Service and Cremation to take place on Friday June 19th.
Family flowers only please.
Donations made payable for the
British Heart Foundation
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA

Your smile will always be in our hearts
Miss you so much Mum
from your Loving Family
xxxx
Published in The Star on June 11, 2020
