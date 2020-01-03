Home

VARLEY Brenda
(née Cadman) Of Wickersley and
previously Stocksbridge.
Gone to be with her beloved husband, Cliff, and brother John.
Brenda died peacefully on
Saturday 21 December, aged 81 years.
Loving mother of Mark and Yvonne and perfect grandma to Gina,
Sacha, Alex, Jack and Max.
The funeral service will be at Rotherham Crematorium on
Friday 17 January at 2pm.
Thanks to all at Treeton Grange Nursing Home for their constant care and support. Donations to NSPCC.
Enquiries to Bartholomew and Sons Funeral Directors, Rotherham
01709 363706.
Published in The Star on Jan. 3, 2020
