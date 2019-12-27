Home

WARD (nee Whitnear)
Brenda Peacefully in Broomgrove Nursing Home on December 19th
aged 99 years.
Much loved wife of the late Austin, sister to Douglas and Joyce
and auntie to Joan and Margaret.
Service and cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday January 2nd at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
if wished donations payable to
'Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice'
may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354, Mansfield Road,
Sheffield, S12 2AS.
Published in The Star on Dec. 27, 2019
