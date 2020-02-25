|
Platts Brian Sadly passed away peacefully on 10th February 2020 in Northern General Hospital, aged 87. Devoted dad to Beverley
and Jillian, caring and loving
grandad to Finlay and Ella and
dearly loved partner of Mary.
Funeral service at Christ Church, Hackenthorpe on 6th March at 12noon. Family flowers only please, kind donations payable to Kidney Care UK and British Lung Foundation may be left at the service. Grateful thanks for the excellent care provided by all the District Nurses and Sarahcare Staff.
Published in The Star on Feb. 25, 2020