|
|
|
WAINWRIGHT BRIAN Aged 81 years, passed away peacefully at home on
10th June 2020.
Treasured dad of John and Julie,
dear father in law of Lesley,
cherished grandad to Jason, Andrew and wife Carla, Jon, Joe and their partners Donna and Amy and
great grandad to Sophie, Sienna,
Olivia, Bethany and Amiyah.
Service at City Road Crematorium
on Monday 22nd June at 11:15 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations gratefully accepted,
please make payable to the
British Heart foundation and sent to
H Keaton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on June 17, 2020