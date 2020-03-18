|
|
|
Beaumont-Bonnett Brigette Passed away on holiday in Spain on February 26th 2020, aged 63.
The dearly loved wife of Rodney
and a much loved mum and nannan.
The funeral service and committal will take place on Friday, March 27th,
at 10:10am at Ardsley Crematorium, Barnsley and the family request
that all those attending the service
wear bright clothes to celebrate
the life of Brigette.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu can be made
for Sheffield Children's Hospital.
All enquiries to
Charles Beaumont and Sons
on 01709 873101.
Published in The Star on Mar. 18, 2020