Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Anderson

Notice Condolences

Bruce Anderson Notice
ANDERSON Bruce It is with deep sadness that the
family announce the passing of Bruce, peacefully in the arms of his loving family, on 15th March 2020,
aged 91 years.
Funeral to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March at 2.30pm.
Donations to Parkinson's UK or Cancer Research UK may be left at the service.

As we loved you, so we miss you,
In our memory you are near.
Loved, remembered, longed for always,
Bringing many a silent tear.

From daughter Susan, son Ian, grandchildren Cassie, Hayley and Kimberley and great-grandchildren Laila Alice, Sullivan, Cayc, Coby, Rokie and Raynebeau.

"Forever in our hearts"

The family ask that you contact
W Simpson & Son on (0114) 2723928 before attending in case of any changes.
Published in The Star on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -