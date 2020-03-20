|
ANDERSON Bruce It is with deep sadness that the
family announce the passing of Bruce, peacefully in the arms of his loving family, on 15th March 2020,
aged 91 years.
Funeral to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March at 2.30pm.
Donations to Parkinson's UK or Cancer Research UK may be left at the service.
As we loved you, so we miss you,
In our memory you are near.
Loved, remembered, longed for always,
Bringing many a silent tear.
From daughter Susan, son Ian, grandchildren Cassie, Hayley and Kimberley and great-grandchildren Laila Alice, Sullivan, Cayc, Coby, Rokie and Raynebeau.
"Forever in our hearts"
The family ask that you contact
W Simpson & Son on (0114) 2723928 before attending in case of any changes.
Published in The Star on Mar. 20, 2020