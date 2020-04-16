|
|
|
PRINCE Bryan George Formerly of Grenoside,
late of Maidstone
Sadly passed away
8th April 2020, aged 87 years.
Dear husband of Betty, loving father to Julie and Karen, father in law and devoted and fun Grandad and
Great-grumpy Gramps.
Private cremation to be held in Maidstone. A celebration of Bryan's life will be held at a later date in his home town of Sheffield.
Any donations in memory of Bryan can be made to Alzheimer's Society
c/o Angels Family Funerals,
Coxheath, Maidstone, ME17 4PN
Published in The Star on Apr. 16, 2020