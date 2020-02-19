Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Cunningham

Notice Condolences

Carol Cunningham Notice
CUNNINGHAM Carol Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on
1st February 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Roger, treasured mum of Mark and Michelle, mum-in-law of
Vanessa and a loving nannan of Simone and Lewis and a dear nanny of Maddison. Funeral Service at
City Road Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 26th February at 11.45am prior to burial. Flowers may be sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
'Good Night, God Bless.'
Published in The Star on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -