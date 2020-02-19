|
CUNNINGHAM Carol Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on
1st February 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Roger, treasured mum of Mark and Michelle, mum-in-law of
Vanessa and a loving nannan of Simone and Lewis and a dear nanny of Maddison. Funeral Service at
City Road Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 26th February at 11.45am prior to burial. Flowers may be sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
'Good Night, God Bless.'
Published in The Star on Feb. 19, 2020