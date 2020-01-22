|
|
|
McWHIRTER
(née Bright)
Carol Passed away peacefully at home on 4th January 2020, aged 77.
Devoted wife to Robert, much loved mum to Martin and Paul, mother-in-law to Joanne and granny to Jack and Ben.
A dear sister to Wendy
and the late Jack.
Funeral service to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 11.15am.
No flowers please.
Donations for St Luke's Hospice gratefully collected on the day or sent to Co-op Funeralcare, Suffolk Road, Sheffield S2 4BX.
Always so loving, thoughtful and kind, What beautiful memories
you leave behind,
You may have left this world behind,
But you will never leave our
hearts and mind.
R.I.P.
Published in The Star on Jan. 22, 2020