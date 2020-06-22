|
|
|
Warren (née Turton)
Carol Christine On the 15th June 2020 with her family at her side, of Brighouse, Carol, aged 78 years.
The beloved wife of Michael, dearly loved and loving mum of Helen and Richard, a dear mother-in-law of Anthony and devoted granny of Matthew and Jonathan.
A celebration of her life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Monday 29th June 2020 at 12.00 noon.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors, 01484-715332.
Published in The Star on June 22, 2020