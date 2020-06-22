Home

Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors
24 Lightcliffe Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 2DJ
01484-715332
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 28, 2020
12:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Fixby
Notice Condolences

Carol Warren Notice
Warren (née Turton)
Carol Christine On the 15th June 2020 with her family at her side, of Brighouse, Carol, aged 78 years.

The beloved wife of Michael, dearly loved and loving mum of Helen and Richard, a dear mother-in-law of Anthony and devoted granny of Matthew and Jonathan.

A celebration of her life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Monday 29th June 2020 at 12.00 noon.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Enquiries to Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors, 01484-715332.
Published in The Star on June 22, 2020
