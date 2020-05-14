|
Thomas Carole Passed away peacefully at
St. Luke's Hospice on Monday 4th May, aged 60 years.
A loving Daughter, Sister and Auntie who will be sadly missed.
Private service and cremation to be held at Grenoside Crematorium on Wednesday 27th May at 1.30pm with a remembrance service at a later date.
Donations in memory of Carole may be sent directly to Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support. For further information please contact Peace Funerals on 0114 233 0563.
Published in The Star on May 14, 2020