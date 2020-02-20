Home

Christine Adams

Christine Adams Notice
ADAMS (née Mallows)
Tina
(Christine Annette) Passed away peacefully
in St. Luke's on 7th February,
aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of the late Barry,
loving mum of Steven,
much loved sister of Jim and Ken
and friend to many lovely people.
Funeral Service at
Grenoside South Crematorium
on Friday 28th February at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to "Weston Park Hospital Cancer Care" may be sent to
Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Feb. 20, 2020
