Bishop Christine Sadly passed away after
a short illness in the
Northern General Hospital on 17th November, aged 69 years.
A much loved and dearly missed
mum of Russell and the late Philip,
mum in law to Helen and nannan to Daniel, Matthew and Thomas.
A private service to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Friday 11th December.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the Northern General Hospital High Dependency Unit
may be sent c/o G&M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane Sheffield S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Dec. 3, 2020