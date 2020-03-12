Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Grayson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Grayson

Notice Condolences

Christine Grayson Notice
Grayson (née Gilloway)
Christine Passed peacefully on February 23rd, aged 76 years at Moorend Place Nursing Home.
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mum of Kenneth and
a loving nan to Christopher.
Beloved sister of Hazel & June.
Ex Domestic Services Manager at
Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
A wonderful mother, woman and aide
One who was better God never made.
A wonderful worker, loyal and true.
One in a million, that, mother was you.
Just in your judgement, always right,
Honest and liberal, ever upright.
Loved by friends and all you knew,
A wonderful mother,
That mother was you.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Friday 27th March at 11:30 a.m. Donations for Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day
Published in The Star on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -