Grayson (née Gilloway)
Christine Passed peacefully on February 23rd, aged 76 years at Moorend Place Nursing Home.
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mum of Kenneth and
a loving nan to Christopher.
Beloved sister of Hazel & June.
Ex Domestic Services Manager at
Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
A wonderful mother, woman and aide
One who was better God never made.
A wonderful worker, loyal and true.
One in a million, that, mother was you.
Just in your judgement, always right,
Honest and liberal, ever upright.
Loved by friends and all you knew,
A wonderful mother,
That mother was you.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Friday 27th March at 11:30 a.m. Donations for Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day
Published in The Star on Mar. 12, 2020