|
|
|
SPENCER (née Walker)
Christine (Chris) Passed away in hospital on Monday 27th July aged 80
years, beloved wife of Peter,
much loved mum of Dianne & partner
John, Stephen & wife Linda,
loving nana to Terrianne & partner Paul, Lee & David, great nana to
Demi & Montana also cousin
of Avril, Ann & David.
Service to take place at
St James Church, Norton on
Thursday 13th August at 1.30pm followed by private family committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium,
any donations in lieu of flowers for
The Royal British Legion may be given on the day or sent direct.
Published in The Star on Aug. 4, 2020