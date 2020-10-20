Home

Christine Wheeler

Notice Condolences

Christine Wheeler Notice
WHEELER Christine
Neé Povey Aged 73 years,
of Woodsetts.
Passed peacefully on the 13th October, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 29th October 2020 at
St. Georges Church, Woodsetts at
10.45am followed by cremation at
Babworth Crematorium at
12.00 noon. At the family's request
no mourning clothes to be worn.
Bright colours preferable please.
Floral tributes welcome or
donations can be made payable to
Woodsetts Junior School.
Donations & enquiries to
W E Pinder &Son.
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster. DN10 6QL.
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in The Star on Oct. 20, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
