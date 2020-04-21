Home

DRURY Christopher
(Chris) Passed away peacefully on
April 12th 2020 aged 73 in
Eckington Court Nursing Home.
Son of the late Alice & Don, brother of Alan, much loved and sadly missed by family and friends. Stalwart of Eckington Cricket Club and Sheffield Junior Cricket, also a member of Renishaw Park Golf Club.
Private family cremation.
A celebration of his life to be held later. Donations if so desired, to Eckington Cricket Club/Parkinson's UK through the care of WN Allcock Funeral Services, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield, S21 4FW.
Published in The Star on Apr. 21, 2020
