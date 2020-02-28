|
|
|
PICKERING Christopher John Aged 77 years.
Died suddenly but peacefully on 16th February at home in Whirlow, former director of Joseph Pickering & Sons.
Loving partner of Susan, much loved father of Mark & John, step-father of Ben and a very dear father-in-law, grandfather and brother.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 13th March at 10.30am. Family flowers only please,
donations if wished made payable to
"Cystic Fibrosis Trust" may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2020