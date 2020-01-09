|
|
|
O'DONOVAN Clarice
(nee Mellor) We are heartbroken to
announce the death of
our mum, aged 93 years.
Re-united with her beloved husband Paddy, loving mum to Lynda, Susan and Kevin, dearest mother-in-law to
Dennis, Michael and Hilary.
Much loved Nannan Paddy to
Tracey, Carl, Jayne, Kelly and Joanne,
her 15 great grandchildren and
1 great-great grandchild.
She will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 17th January, 11.00 am
at City Road Crematorium.
Thanks to Dr Marsden, District Nurses and Sarah Gee at St Luke's for their continued care and support.
Family flowers only please but donations to St Luke's may be given
on the day or via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
clarice-odonovan
c/o W N Allcock Funeral Service,
7 station Road, Eckington, Sheffield,
S21 4FW. Tel 01246 433328
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020