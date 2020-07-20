|
GOULT Cliff Peacefully on July 11th 2020.
Beloved husband to the late Jean.
Much loved dad to Sam.
What would I give if I could say,
Hello Dad, in the same old way,
To hear your voice, to see your smile,
To sit with you and chat a while,
So you who have a father,
Cherish him with care,
For you'll never know the heartache,
Until you see his vacant chair.
Funeral service at
City Road Crematorium,
on Friday July 31st at 2:45pm.
All enquiries to W Simpson & Son (0114) 2723928
Published in The Star on July 20, 2020