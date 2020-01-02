|
Renshaw Cliff My darling Husband Cliff who left me, 2nd January 2010.
I looked to you for happiness,
And found it by your side,
I turned to you for comfort,
And your arms were open wide.
I cared with you and shared with you,
The special joys of life,
And found how precious love can be, between a man and wife.
How much I love and miss you Cliff,
No words can ever say,
I only know without you,
There is no perfect day,
You died in my arms,
and there you will stay,
You will always be with me,
Until the end of my days.
God Bless
Always loved, Forever missed
Your ever loving wife Brenda xxxxxx
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020