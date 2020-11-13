|
Dickinson Colin Died peacefully in his sleep on
9th November 2020 at home.
All my love goes with you from your heartbroken wife Marie.
Will be greatly missed by sons Philip and Damon, daughter in laws Maxine and Kay and grandchildren Lewis, Joseph, Kate, Emily and Jack.
Private family service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Friday 20th November 2020.
Family flowers only, donations made payable to "Weston Park Cancer Charity" may be sent to
John Heath & Sons, 362 Meadowhead, Sheffield, S8 7UJ.
Published in The Star on Nov. 13, 2020