FORD Peacefully at home in Bedale
on November 3rd.
Colin, aged 85 years, formerly of Attercliffe and Woodhouse Mill.
Beloved husband of Ann, loving dad
of Beverley, father in law of Paul,
Grandad of Katie, Russell, Liam and Holly and great grandad of seven.
Private funeral to be held at Darlington crematorium on Friday November 13th. No flowers by request, donations if desired maybe given to Herriot Hospice Homecare, 18 Omega Business Village, Thurston Road, Northallerton.
DL6 2NJ.
Published in The Star on Nov. 11, 2020