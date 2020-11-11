Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Ford

Notice Condolences

Colin Ford Notice
FORD Peacefully at home in Bedale
on November 3rd.

Colin, aged 85 years, formerly of Attercliffe and Woodhouse Mill.

Beloved husband of Ann, loving dad
of Beverley, father in law of Paul,
Grandad of Katie, Russell, Liam and Holly and great grandad of seven.

Private funeral to be held at Darlington crematorium on Friday November 13th. No flowers by request, donations if desired maybe given to Herriot Hospice Homecare, 18 Omega Business Village, Thurston Road, Northallerton.
DL6 2NJ.
Published in The Star on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -