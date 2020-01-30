Home

LUPTON Colin Passed away peacefully in hospital on 16th January aged 89 years, beloved husband of Mary, Colin will be sadly missed by
his children, grandchildren,
great grandchildren & friends.
Service to take place at City Road Crematorium on Friday 7th February
at 3.15pm, family flowers only please donations if desired for Ackroyd House Residents Fund.
Mary and family would like to thank all staff at Ackroyd House for their care
of Colin while he was in their care.
Published in The Star on Jan. 30, 2020
