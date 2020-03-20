|
Walker (née Bullard)
(formerly Knight)
Connie Passed away on the
7th March in the Northern General Hospital, aged 82 years.
A much loved wife of the late Derek
and Desmond, loving mum of Sara
and mother in law of David.
Also grandma of Emily Rose, Lily Mae and Daisy Lauren. Stepmum of Yvonne, husband Neil and children.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 27th March at 3pm at
Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel. Donations to
Sheffield Children's Hospital
may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Mar. 20, 2020