MARSHALL Constance Peacefully in the Laurels
and Limes Care Home on
17th February, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved mum of Alan and Susan, loving nan of Lee and Joanne, special great nan of Fay, Jacob and Paige and dear sister of Irene.
Funeral Service at Grenoside South Crematorium on Friday 6th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to "Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Fund number 4398" (for the Stroke Fund) may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley, 271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Feb. 27, 2020
