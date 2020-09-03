|
|
|
BROUGH (née Duroe)
Corrine Aged 86 years.
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 23rd August 2020.
The devoted and loving wife to the
late Donald Brough, beloved mum of Jackie, Philip, Karen, Warren, Alison and Mathew, a dearly loved nannan,
big nannan and mother in law.
Funeral service and cremation at Hutcliffewood Crematorium on Wednesday 9th September 2020
at 10 am. Donations if desired for
the Alzheimers Society may be sent to G & M Lunt Funeral Directors,
1-13 Camping Lane,
Sheffield S8 0GB
Thank you to the staff on L2 at
the Royal Hallamshire and especially
to the team from Fuscoe-Brown for
the wonderful care shown to our
mum over the past year.
Published in The Star on Sept. 3, 2020