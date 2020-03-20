|
Dickinson Cynthia
(Nee Wydell) Passed away very suddenly
on 9th March aged 86.
A much loved Wife to the late William-Eric. A Dear Mum to Carol & Eric.
A respected Mum in Law to Laurance
& Jane and a dearly loved Grandma
to Joanne, Matthew, Ashley & Rosie.
The Funeral Service will be held
on Monday 30th March at 14:30,
Grenoside Crematorium in the
South Chapel. Family flowers only
please by request. Donations if
desired to British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
Bevan Way. 01142467971
Published in The Star on Mar. 20, 2020