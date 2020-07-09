|
|
|
MADDOCK Formerly AUSTIN
Cynthia
(nee Robinson) Passed away peacefully,
on July 6th 2020, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack
and formerly of the late George.
Loving Mum of Steven,
Malcom and Christopher.
Much loved Nan Nan, Great-Nan Nan,
Great-Great-Nan Nan and
dear Mother-in-Law.
Private service and interment
is to take place.
Donations in memory of Cynthia,
made payable to 'Alzheimer's Society'
may be sent c/o:
W. J. Hoyland & Co.
Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Will be dearly missed
and lovingly remembered.
Published in The Star on July 9, 2020