Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Maddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Maddock

Notice Condolences

Cynthia Maddock Notice
MADDOCK Formerly AUSTIN
Cynthia
(nee Robinson) Passed away peacefully,
on July 6th 2020, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack
and formerly of the late George.
Loving Mum of Steven,
Malcom and Christopher.
Much loved Nan Nan, Great-Nan Nan,
Great-Great-Nan Nan and
dear Mother-in-Law.
Private service and interment
is to take place.
Donations in memory of Cynthia,
made payable to 'Alzheimer's Society'
may be sent c/o:
W. J. Hoyland & Co.
Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Tel: (0114) 239 0632.

Will be dearly missed
and lovingly remembered.
Published in The Star on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -