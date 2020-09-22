|
WRIGHT Daniel Died peacefully at home on
9th of September 2020, aged 73 years.
A loving and kind father to Lauren, father-in-law to Liam, brother to Keiron, brother-in-law to Diane and uncle to Bianca.
Daniel was a postman in the Royal Mail for over 45 years and will be remembered by his colleagues.
Funeral Service at St. Teresa's RC Church on Monday, 28th September.
Any enquiries to Wm Simpson & Son Funeral Directors on 0114 2723928.
No flowers please but, if wished, donations may be made and sent direct to Parkinson's UK (charity number 258197).
Published in The Star on Sept. 22, 2020