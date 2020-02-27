|
|
|
Mashengele Danny Died aged 73, on the
3rd of November 2019 and was buried at a family plot alongside his family members
on the 8th of November 2019.
A loving husband and father, survived by his beloved wife Sybil Mashengele, daughter Tandi Francis, son Thabani Mashengele, six grandchildren and an abundance of loving family and friends.
A retired Lecturer, a graduate of
both York, Nottingham and
Warwick University, his contribution
to education and love of teaching
was invaluable. He was a lover of laughter and champion of all things giving. He will be missed and remembered as the one who loved.
Published in The Star on Feb. 27, 2020