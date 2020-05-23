|
|
|
Hackett Darren In loving memory of Darren, on your birthday,
who passed away suddenly.
I will always love you,
my only regret is that if I had known that the last time I saw you
would be the last time I saw you,
I would have hugged you a little tighter, told you I loved you a little louder & stayed by your side a little longer.
My mind knows you are gone,
but my heart will never accept it.
I miss you so much.
Love you always son, from your Dad Tony, Louise, Siblings
Tia, Robert & Steph, all your Aunties, Uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.
May you be at peace.
Published in The Star on May 23, 2020