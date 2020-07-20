|
|
|
Smedley Dave (Smeds) Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family
on 8th July aged 66
following a courageous four
month battle with cancer.
Dave was a loving husband, dad, grandad, brother and a loyal friend. Service to be held Monday 27 th July
at 11:00am. Unfortunately due to present circumstances numbers are limited at the crematorium
and inclusion will be by invite only. However, arrangements have been made to provide a live stream of the service at Colley Working Men's Club
to accommodate anyone wishing to attend and celebrate Dave's life.
Family flowers only please,
all donations to St Luke's Hospice.
Published in The Star on July 20, 2020