BARLOW David (Percival) Passed away peacefully in
Burnt Tree Croft Nursing Home
on 20th October 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Olive,
treasured dad of Jacqueline,
Valerie, Tony, Ann & Debra,
a dear father-in-law and a loving grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th November at 10.15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be sent direct to
Burnt Tree Croft Nursing Home.

Always in our hearts, never forgotten.
Published in The Star on Nov. 3, 2020
