|
|
|
BURCH David David died peacefully in
St. Luke's Hospice on
9th September with Jude by his side and the morning sun shining into his room.
A loving husband, step-dad, Gramps, brother in law and friend. Much loved by Jude, Lottie, Issy and Emmie,
'to the moon and back'.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to St. Luke's Hospice or Sheffield
Hospitals Charity, Fund number 1182 (for Jessops Hospital Bereavement
Suite) may be sent to
Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road S11 8TP.
Any enquiries to Wood Funeral Service on 0114 2661244.
Published in The Star on Sept. 21, 2020