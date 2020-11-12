|
Carrigan David Aged 90 years.
Passed away in Henleigh Hall Nursing Home on
October 17 2020.
Husband of the late Pat.
Father of Andrew, Chris and the late
Richard. Grandpa of Frances, Mark, Emma, Laura and Ben and brother of the late Len, Joan, and John.
Service at St. Thomas More Church, Wordsworth Avenue on Wednesday 18 November at 11am followed by interment at Ecclesfield Cemetery at
12 noon. No flowers by request please but donations in memory of David can be sent to St Luke's Hospice,
Little Common Lane, Sheffield, S11 9NE.
Published in The Star on Nov. 12, 2020