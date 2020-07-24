|
Cross David On Sunday 12th July
Suddenly at his home in Highburton. David Cross aged 75 years, the dearly loved husband of Margaret, the loved
dad of Julian and Mark and a dear grandad to Harry, Emily, Freddie,
Toby, Maddie and Aoife.
He will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all his family
and friends.
Due to the current difficulties
a private funeral service
will take place at
11am on Tuesday 28th July.
No flowers by request donations
in lieu of flowers if so desired
would be appreciated for Kirkwood Hospice, 21 Albany Road, Dalton, Huddersfield, HD5 9UY.
For all enquires and for webcast
details please contact
Morley Rhodes and Wainwright
Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095.
Published in The Star on July 24, 2020