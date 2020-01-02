Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Roberts

Notice Condolences

David Roberts Notice
ROBERTS David On Monday 16th December at home, after a long fight with
Prostate Cancer borne with dignity
and courage, David, precious husband of Barbara; loving Dad of Julie and Stephen; dear Father in law of Stephen; devoted Grandad of Isabel, Thomas, and Luka; loyal Brother of Terry and the late Melvyn and Gary; Brother-in-law of Carole and Lavinia.

Service and cremation at
Rotherham Crematorium on
Tuesday January 7th at 11.00am.

Family flowers only please.
All donations to Prostate Cancer UK.

Dear David,
You were the light of my life.
Love Barbara xxx
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -