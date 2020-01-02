|
|
|
ROBERTS David On Monday 16th December at home, after a long fight with
Prostate Cancer borne with dignity
and courage, David, precious husband of Barbara; loving Dad of Julie and Stephen; dear Father in law of Stephen; devoted Grandad of Isabel, Thomas, and Luka; loyal Brother of Terry and the late Melvyn and Gary; Brother-in-law of Carole and Lavinia.
Service and cremation at
Rotherham Crematorium on
Tuesday January 7th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
All donations to Prostate Cancer UK.
Dear David,
You were the light of my life.
Love Barbara xxx
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020