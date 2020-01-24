Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
David Ruthven

David Ruthven Notice
RUTHVEN David Donald White Aged 95 years.
Peacefully on 19th January
in Scarsdale Grange Nursing Home.
Loving husband of Ann and the late Mary, dearest father of Paul, Brian, Valerie and the late Hazel,
dear grandad of Hannah, Phoebe, Helena and the late Daniel,
father in law of Margaret and Janet.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 12.30pm. No flowers please. Donations, if wished, made payable to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity may be sent to
Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons,
Earsham St. S4 7LS
Published in The Star on Jan. 24, 2020
