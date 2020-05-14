|
|
|
SHREEVES David Michael Passed away peacefully
on 28th April,
aged 93 years.
A Royal Naval Veteran of the
2nd World War (Fleet Air Arm) who served in the Pacific from 1944 to 1947.
Beloved husband of the late
Teresa Shreeves (Bunty) and
loving dad to Kevan, Susan,
Linda, Diane and Shaun.
Adored grandad to Karen, Andrew, Craig, Christopher, Michael, Nicholas, Natalie, Kyle, Conner, Jessica and Liam, a much-loved great grandad,
fondly known as GGM to his
19 great grandchildren.
A staunch Yorkshireman, a keen fisherman, gardener and supporter of the Blades, a kinder gentleman
you could not meet, loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed.
A shining light of kindness, patience, wisdom and tolerance that has now faded and has left the world a little darker with his passing.
Gone but you shall never be forgotten as you encapsulated us all with the joy of life and love to which we can only hope to emulate in your absence,
we love you.
Published in The Star on May 14, 2020