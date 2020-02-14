|
|
|
HARRISON Dawn Passed away peacefully in hospital
on February 7th 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Tom, much
loved Mum of Julie and Robert,
loving Granny of Ashley, Robert
and Katie, George and Sammy,
Great Granny of Braeden, Tyler,
Jack, Grace,Megan and Brooke.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday February 19th at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations made payable for ABF
The Soldiers Charity to H.Keeton
Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2020