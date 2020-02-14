Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Harrison

Notice Condolences

Dawn Harrison Notice
HARRISON Dawn Passed away peacefully in hospital
on February 7th 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Tom, much
loved Mum of Julie and Robert,
loving Granny of Ashley, Robert
and Katie, George and Sammy,
Great Granny of Braeden, Tyler,
Jack, Grace,Megan and Brooke.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday February 19th at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations made payable for ABF
The Soldiers Charity to H.Keeton
Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -