Bellamy Denis Beloved husband of the late Mavis Bellamy, passed away peacefully in hospital on the 23rd January, aged 90 years.
Much loved dad of Stephen,
Mark and John. Father in law
to Janet, Katherine and Estelle and a loving grandad to his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Monday 10th February at 1.30 pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, will be
for Dementia UK and a donation box
will be available at the Crematorium.
Published in The Star on Feb. 4, 2020