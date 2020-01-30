Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Dennis Eatson

Dennis Eatson Notice
EATSON Dennis Passed away peacefully in the Macmillan Palliative Care Unit of the Northern General Hospital on January 11th 2020,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Rita.
Much loved dad to Kathryn, Helen, Jane, Denise and Rachel.
Father in law to Tom, Mick,
Mark and Nick.
Loving grandad to Helen Louise,
Robyn, Bianca, Jan, James and Adam.
Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday February 11th at 11:15 am. Family flowers only please, donations for St Luke's Hospice may be given or sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Jan. 30, 2020
