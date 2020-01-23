Home

G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
36 Abbey Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Dennis Gerrard

Dennis Gerrard Notice
Gerrard Dennis Charles K.S.G. Dearest husband of the late
Olga Gerrard and beloved
father, brother and grandfather.
Died peacefully on
January 19th, aged 92.
To be received into St Vincent's Catholic Church, Pickmere Road, Crookes on Thursday 30th January
at 6.30p.m. Requiem Mass on
Friday 31 January at 11.00a.m.
followed by a private interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for National Catholic
Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham
c/o G & M Lunt Funeral Directors,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Jan. 23, 2020
