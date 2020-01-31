|
Herring Dennis Passed away suddenly at his home on January 8th, 2020,
aged 69 years.
Much loved Brother, Brother in law, Uncle, Great Uncle, Dad and Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at St.James Church, Woodhouse on Thursday February 6th at 1.15pm followed by Interment at
Woodhouse Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations in
memory of Dennis made payable for
The Childrens Hospital Charity may be given at the Service or sent to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Remembrance is a golden chain,
Death tries to break, all in vain,
To have, to love, and then to part,
Is the greatest sorrow of one's heart,
The years may wipe out many things,
But this they wipe out never,
The memory of those happy days,
When we were all together.
Love Sister Nellie, Brother in law Patrick, Sister in law Pauline, Nephews and Nieces Shaun and Jane, Martin, Roseann, Ryan, Kerry, Gary, Paul and Jeanette and Grandaughter Sarah.
Published in The Star on Jan. 31, 2020