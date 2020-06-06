|
|
|
Marsden Dennis In loving memory of
Dennis Marsden,
formerly of Manor Park, Sheffield, aged 87 who sadly
passed away on 16th May at Bramley
Court Care Home, Birmingham.
Dennis attended De La Salle College
and Sheffield University before moving to Birmingham to commence his career as an electronics engineer working for Joseph Lucas.
He was a much loved husband,
brother, father & grandfather.
Funeral to be held on 16th June
at Robin Hood Crematorium,
Birmingham. Family flowers only.
Donations in Dennis's memory to Bramley Court Care Home via this link
https://dennismarsden.muchloved.com/
For funeral details contact
Thomas Bragg and Sons, Solihull,
0121 744 1428.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020