H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
11:45
City Road Crematorium
Dennis Ritson Notice
RITSON Dennis Passed away peacefully at
St. Lukes Hospice on June 5th, 2020, aged 73 years.
Treasured Husband of Jean, beloved Dad of Dean and Jane, Father in law of Omar, much loved Grandad of Megan and D-Dad of Isaac, loving Brother of Shirley, dear Brother in law and Uncle. Friend and neighbour to many who thought so much about him.
Private Service and Cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday June 23rd at 11.45am.
Donations in memory of Dennis made payable for St.Lukes Hospice to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA

Don't be sad that something has ended
but be happy that it happened.
Published in The Star on June 18, 2020
