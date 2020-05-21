|
STONES Dennis "Stoney" Loving husband of the
late Madge, passed away peacefully on
Monday April 27th, aged 89.
Adored dad to Vicki and Dilys,
sons in law Steve and Keven, adored grandad to Chris, Sarah and Holly, adored great grandad to Harmony, Sharne, Frankie G, Ayrton and Preston.
Leaving behind brother Vincent, nephews nieces and their families.
A private cremation will take place on Thursday 28th May at 10.15am.
Please do not send flowers,
Donations to Pingley Court Care Home, The Dale, S8 0PS.
Special thanks to all the staff at
Pingley Court Care Home for their marvelous care of dad x
You were a wonderful dad, grandad and great grandad.
Thoughtful, kind, loving and generous.
You are now with Madge xxx
It's the memories together make memories forever,
You are the light that shines in our hearts forever.
Miss you xxxxx
Published in The Star on May 21, 2020